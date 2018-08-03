Watch us play Monster Hunter: World on PC

We're busy plugging away at Monster Hunter: World's PC release before the public can get their hands on it next week, and figured a short Q&A stream would help players decide whether the port is up to snuff or not. We've already given some early impressions of the port, and while they were shaky at first, a recent patch has seemingly fixed the crashing problem plaguing the pre-release build.

In the video above, we run through a few early hunts, critique the entire slate of graphics and control options, and check out the latest in cat fashion. The video below increases the stream quality to 1080p (my bad) while I play around with graphics settings to see how the framerate adjusts. That volumetric fog sure is a frame hog, by the way. We hunt a few monsters, too, but leave the late-game stuff a mystery.

All that said, if you're not a Monster Hunter veteran, there are spoilers in these videos. Steer clear if you're worried about missing out on the magic of seeing these poor beasts for the first time yourselves.