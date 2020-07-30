Watch us fly planes into terrifying lightning storms in Microsoft Flight Simulator

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator features some pretty wild weather effects, including storms that you can call up at the push of a button. These are incredible to look at and listen to, with great cracks of lightning filling the sky and thunder booming all around. But they also realistically affect your plane, hitting it with turbulence and wind, which makes for a nerve-racking flight.

In the video above, which you can also watch on our YouTube channel, I've collected footage of some of the coolest storms I found myself flying through. It's always a tense moment when you see those dark clouds looming on the horizon. But if you're not concerned with realism, you can at least switch to clear skies with the weather slider if it gets too much.