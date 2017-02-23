Popular

Watch 12 minutes of Total War: Warhammer's Bretonnia faction in action

By

Traits for Bretonnian Lords will be determined by their actions in the game.

Creative Assembly rolled out an "in-game cinematic trailer" for the upcoming Total War: Warhammer faction DLC Bretonnia earlier this week, showcasing its very Arthurian roots and the importance of chivalry above all. Today's 12-minute gameplay trailer digs deeper into its unique features, including the way that the Legendary Lords' personality traits will reflect their actions in the game. 

"Traits for Bretonnians have a bit more depth to them than they do for the other races, allowing you to see where and why you received it," the narrator states. "The Puissant Virtue is a King Louen-specific one, but we can see that he's a confident attacker, gained by winning many extensive battles. He is, however, a procrastinator because he once sat idle in Couronne for a long time, playing the diplomacy game." 

And those traits have a very real impact on the game: Louen's Confident Attacker trait gives him a +10 to Chivalry, among other bonuses, but as a Procrastinator he suffers a -20 hit.   

It's a very cool feature, because personalization emerges based entirely on how you actually play the game: Aggressive play will result in more aggressive Lords, "with Traits that play into that," and even individual actions, like Louen's defeat of Khazrak One-Eye, can have an impact. 

The Total War: Warhammer—Bretonnia DLC is set to go live on February 28, and is free for everyone who owns the game. Full details are available on Steam

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments