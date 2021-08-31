This realistic glass block in Minecraft is ludicrously impressive

There are plenty of Minecraft texture packs that instantly transform Mojang's humble blocks into their realistic counterparts, but one material that has been more than a challenge for modders and builders to recreate is the delicate nature of glass.

In a video posted to Reddit, user Debatrax shows a glass block in Minecraft with both Misa's Realistic Texture Pack and BSL shaders installed and, from the look of the video, the result is pretty impressive.

With the glass texture packs I've installed in the past, the glass looks either too murky or sometimes too clear, making it seem almost invisible. Misa's texture pack has a great balance of glass looking crystal clear but you can still tell that there's something there. The way the edges of the glass reflect light so you can see its outline is pretty amazing, too.

As many have pointed out in the thread, the only thing missing is there's no refraction, which as you can imagine is incredibly difficult to recreate in Minecraft. Regardless, it still looks incredibly cool. I'd love to download the texture pack and shader to have a look for myself but I don't want my computer to explode.