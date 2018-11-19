The Ryzen 5 2600X processor is $50 off right now

The Ryzen 5 2600X is one of AMD's midrange processors, with six cores and 12 threads. It has higher clockspeeds than the first gen Ryzen parts, and it comes with a decent air cooler. Now you can get it for just $179.99 from Newegg—$50 off the MSRP, and $40 lower than the current Amazon price.

This is a second-generation Ryzen CPU, with a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boost clock of 4.2GHz. AMD's Ryzen CPUs aren't quite as fast as Intel's 8th and 9th Gen offerings, but that only matters if you're running a top-tier GPU, like and RTX 2080 or GTX 1080 Ti. Even then, if you're gaming at 1440p or 4k (which you probably should be with any high-end GPU), the difference between CPUs is negligible. And for non-gaming tasks, Ryzen CPUs deliver excellent performance and an incredible value.

The Ryzen 5 2600X is one of the best processors for a gaming PC, even more so now that it's significantly discounted.

