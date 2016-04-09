The PC Gamer Show: Dark Souls 3, Doom, and discovery in games

Sorry about the technical issues and delays!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week our Dark Souls 3 reviewer, James Davenport, goes in depth about what's so great about FromSoftware's third crack at the series. We also use Dark Souls 3's upcoming release as a springboard to talk about discovery and mystery in contemporary games—should you consult a wiki to learn everything you can, or stay in the dark to preserve your personal discovery? Evan talks about the Doom multiplayer beta, and Wes shares his thoughts on the HTC Vive, having just completed a review.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Evan Lahti

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.