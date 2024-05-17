PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 61: (Development) hell hath no fury

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hi there PC gamers, welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! Wow, feels like it's been a while since I wrote one of these, huh? Lauren and I have been on a little break while we showcased some of the fantastic GDC roundtables conducted by members of the PC Gamer team.

Those are all done and dusted now though, so we're back! This week we're looking at games that have been in the throes of development for many years: the dreaded Development Hell. The games that got announced when you were still in school and now you're married with three kids, and have yet to see anything beyond a 90-second CGI trailer. The games that have bounced between developers more than I bounce between pubs on a Friday night. Well, maybe not quite that much, but close enough.

We've brought our favourite opiniated Brit Robin Valentine along for the ride, where we'll be looking at games that are currently in development hell, famously hellish games that made it out and some that never did. Apologies, we do talk about Duke Nukem Forever eventually... right at the end. We'll get there, trust me.

While we take (Duke Nukem) forever to get to one of the most iconic examples of development hell, why don't you pop over to the PC Gamer forums and share some examples of your own? We'll have a thread set up about this week's episode, and Lauren and I will be joining in on the discussion, too.

