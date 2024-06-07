PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 64: Weird brand tie-ins

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hiya PC gamers, welcome to this week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast!! The team's been real busy lately: Summer Game Fest approaches, as does our own PC Gaming Show. 'Tis the season for announcements, so everyone has been stuffing their noggins with brand new gaming goodness.

Don't worry, the podcast still soldiers on among the chaos, and this week we're bringing Tyler Colp along to talk all about videogame brand tie-ins. You know, like Monster Energy being in Death Stranding for whatever reason, or Barack Obama co-opting the Xbox version of Burnout Paradise to display billboards for his 2008 campaign. That kinda weird, sometimes fitting/immersive but quite often just very bizarre real-world additions that permeate our virtual worlds.

We also touch upon the brands that go all-out, like the fact that Burger King somehow has multiple real videogames under its belt. We even find a little bit of time to go off-topic into your standard crossover fare, like how they put 2B in everything these days and I also get the chance to talk about the Persona 5 curse,

We no doubt missed a ton of weird tie-ins, so pop over to the PC Gamer forums and share some of your personal faves. We'll have a thread set up about this week's episode, and Lauren and I will be joining in on the discussion, too.

You can check out the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast on a whole bunch of podcast platforms:

And more!

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube:

Don't forget to check us out over on the PC Gamer forums, too! We'll be checking in every week to see what you lovely lot have to say about each week's episode, and joining in the discussion ourselves.