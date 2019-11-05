The first Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns Arthur into the Joker

Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally launching on PC today, but ahead of that launch you can already download the first Red Dead Redemption 2 mod. With it, Arthur can cosplay as another wanted criminal: Batman's old pal, the Joker.

The mod changes Arthur's default face so that he's smeared with paint and ready to clown around. Red Dead Redemption 2 can get a bit dour, but this will surely cheer everyone up. You can download it on Nexus Mods.

The team behind the mod, RedDeadModders, hasn't provided installation instructions because the game isn't out yet—it's a mystery. It's not clear how RedDeadModders managed to get access to the game, but hopefully this means Rockstar gave more modders an opportunity to play around with it.

The team's also working on a Terminator mod, an undead horse and plenty of guns. Check out the lot of them here.

As I was writing this, another mod also popped up. RDR2 Photorealistic Reshade is a reshade mod that enhances the game's colours, shadows, tone mapping and sharpness.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a few more hours to find out if they're any good, but at least we'll have a few things to test out straight away when Red Dead Redemption 2 launches later today.