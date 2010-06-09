Star Trek Online now has a time-unlimited free trial

Star Trek Online has just started offering a new kind of free trial , where you can play for as long as you like. Instead of limiting your time, they restrict you to the tutorial and first mission of the game. Hmm. No time limit, but a restricted portion of the game? This new way of demonstrating a game needs a name of some kind.

It probably isn't the best way to show Star Trek Online off: it's an enormously promising MMO, but with enough rough edges that the tutorial is a real slog. It tends to get good once you're off into unrestricted space. This deMMO - oh God I hate myself now - will be good for one thing, though. If you play it through and you still want to subscribe, you're definitely going to get along with the full game.