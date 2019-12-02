And now for a completely non-controversial fact nobody will have anything to say about: Star Citizen has raised over $250 million thanks to purchases by 2,448,842 backers. Nine million of those dollars were raised in November, its strongest month yet, in the build-up to the latest CitizenCon fan event.

That's almost enough money to make Grand Theft Auto 5, or buy a fleet of cybertrucks.

This month a new planet is being added to Star Citizen called microTech, after the microTech corporation who own it, and next year they'll be debuting a new 20v20 mode in its multiplayer FPS section called Theatres of War. Who knows how much money it'll raise then? Maybe it'll be enough to come up with a better name for the game's setting than "the 'verse", which is just an actual thing from Firefly. Who can say.