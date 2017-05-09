Prey speedrunner nets world record in less than 20 minutes [Updated]

Updated: My goodness, that was fast. Like, really fast.

As you'll see below, we reported yesterday that DraQu had bested Arkane's latest space-flung shooter Prey in less than 45 minutes. But now it seems the adaptable speedrunner has laid waste to the Talos 1 space station in less than 20 minutes.

The routine is much similar to before—reliant on things like the game's as yet unpatched recycling glitch—however weighs heavier on map exploits by way of Gloo Cannon-ing to heights and otherwise inaccessible glitched out areas.

Needless to say there's spoilers afoot, but here's the run in full:

Original story:

Having spent the best part of the weekend Gloo Cannon-deep in Prey instead of enjoying real-world sunshine (which, for the record, is a shockingly rare occurrence in Glasgow), I've recorded over 15 hours of game time in Arkane's latest sci-fi shooter already. To this end, given that I've hardly touched its multitude of branching side ventures, I've been impressed with how much the main story quest has to offer.

Yet seasoned speedrunner DraQu has managed to finish the entire game from start to finish in just over 44 minutes. Talk about impressive.

Making use of a handful map exploits, not to mention the recycling glitch we reported on last week, DraQu glides through the map in a run which is inevitably filled with spoilers—even if the majority of them whizz past very quickly.

If you take a quick look at DraQu's YouTube upload library, you'll notice he or she ran the game in just under an hour yesterday, so knocking off an entire 15 minutes from that is pretty good going.

Meanwhile I'm over here wasting 45 minutes disguised as microscope, hoping that roaming Nightmare Typhon eventually leaves me alone and stops scaring the shit out of me.

If you fancy picking up the pace in Prey, James' nine things he wished he knew before kicking things off might be worth reading.