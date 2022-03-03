PC Gamer UK April Issue: The Steam Deck is here

Audio player loading…

One day, we'll look back in shame at an era where you couldn't play on the loo. But those days are coming to an end with the arrival of Valve's much-hyped Steam Deck, which promises to let you take high-end PC games with you on the go. But with Valve's storied history with hardware, is the Steam Deck the real deal?

We’ve spent plenty of time with Valve's portable PC and truly put it through its paces. Our expert review delves into the power of the hardware, how the biggest games perform on the go, and how it could even replace your gaming PC altogether. Across our in-depth feature, we’ll fill you in on everything you need to know – and help you decide if it’s worth your cash.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters may have a wordy title, but it’s also got some seriously slick turn-based strategy—after all, Warhammer meets XCOM is a hell of a pitch. As the towering Grey Knights go head-to-head with the diseased forces of Nurgle, it’s up to you to safeguard planets, develop powerful weaponry, and shoulder charge stone pillars onto daemons’ heads. Our huge preview has all the details – and this issue we’ve also checked out Dune: Spice Wars, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and a stone age alternative to Stardew Valley.

It’s a huge issue for reviews too – we’ve got verdicts on all the biggest releases, and that includes everything from Dying Light 2, to Total War: Warhammer III, to Sifu. In hardware, we’ve taken an exhaustive look at the gaming power of 12th gen motherboards. And that’s not even mentioning all the features, news, regulars, and more you’ve come to expect from the best games magazine around. We’ve even had a go at working a regular 9-to-5 in Red Dead Redemption 2.

