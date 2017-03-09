PC Gamer UK April issue: Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord

In this industry, it's not uncommon for new games to have certain traits judged against classics. It's hardly fair, but when a game merits the comparison you know it's one worth watching out for. "Inside the most ambitious RPG since Skyrim," reads the subheading below this month's cover story—in reference to our world-exclusive deep dive into Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. Join Phil in taking a comprehensive look at the prequel to the massively popular Warband.

Elsewhere inside, Andy becomes God and puts the PCG team through their paces via Arma 3: Apex’s editor (I don't fancy their chances), and Phil gets to grips with Gwent's Nilfgard faction. The departing Chris Thursten (*sniff*) reviews Torment: Tides of Numenera, and Richard Cobbett also wraps up his two-part comprehensive history of the RPG genre. On the previews front, we've got Prey, Call of Cthulhu, Dirt 4, Vampyr, and more.

And on top of that, this month's issue comes with a free Gwent closed beta key.

Issue 303 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for the axe-wielding horseman on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is pretty neat:

This month: