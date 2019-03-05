Origin's EA Publisher Sale includes steep discounts on Battlefield 5, The Sims 4, and more

A little over a month ago, the Sims 4 Anniversary Sale dropped prices on the base game and various expansion packs. If you were hoping other EA titles might go on sale, you're in luck. Origin's EA Publisher Sale is live, and includes discounts on most of the company's recent games.

In the United States, the base version of Battlefield 5 is $29.99 (50% off), FIFA 19 is $19.79 (70% off), Star Wars Battlefront 2 is $5.99 (80% off), and Titanfall 2 is $7.49 (75% off). If you missed out on the last Sims sale, The Sims 4 Standard Edition is actually cheaper this time around, at just $4.79 (88% off). A few expansions are also discounted, including Seasons for $19.99 (50% off) and Cats & Dogs for $19.99 (50% off).

Similar discounts are also available in the UK Origin store. Battlefield 5 is £27.49 (50% off), FIFA 19 is £21.99 (60% off), The Sims 4 is £12.94 (63% off), Titanfall 2 is £6.24 (75% off), and Star Wars Battlefront 2 is £4.99 (80% off).

Australia has nearly identical discounts to the UK store—Battlefield 5 is $44.99 (50% off), The Sims 4 is $18.49 (63% off), FIFA 19 is $35.99 (60% off), Battlefront 2 is $7.99 (80% off), and Titanfall 2 is $9.99 (75% off).

You can see all the discounts from the Origin desktop client or online store. The sale ends at 10AM Pacific Time on March 19th.