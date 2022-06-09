Oops, Forza Horizon 5's first expansion has accidentally leaked

Looks like the Steam listing went up a bit earlier than expected.

Forza Horizon 5
Oh dear, it looks like someone may have pushed a button a bit too early on the first expansion for Forza Horizon 5. A Steam listing was live mere hours ago, revealing that the first expansion is yet another collaboration with Hot Wheels.

Some very eagle-eyed Redditors (opens in new tab) spotted the updated Steam listing in the early hours of June 9. It was quickly ripped down, but not before an archive (opens in new tab) was created that includes the Hot Wheels thumbnail for the game's first expansion. This marks the third Forza Horizon game to receive DLC from the toy car brand—Forza Horizon 3 also had a full Hot Wheels expansion, while Forza Horizon 4 had a more modest offering with a pack of six Hot Wheels vehicles.

Considering the listing appeared this close to the upcoming Xbox showcase on June 12, there's a pretty good chance we'll be seeing its official reveal during that presentation. Still no sign of what the second promised expansion will be though, and it's unlikely we'll find out any time soon.

Forza Horizon 5 was a hit at the PC Gamer office when it released in November. Phil Savage gave it a 90 in his review (opens in new tab), finding that while it mostly maintained the same formula of previous entries, that wasn't necessarily a bad thing. It also won our 2021 GOTY award (opens in new tab) for the best open world because wow, Mexico is bloody stunning.

Mollie Taylor
