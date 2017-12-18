Oculus Rift and Touch bundle hits a new low price just ahead of Christmas

In a last ditch effort to move more Rift VR headsets this holiday season, Oculus has again reduced the price, this time a temporary discount to $379 (£369). The offer runs through 11:59 pm (PT) December 20 and includes the headset, two tracking sensors, a pair of Touch controllers, and seven apps.

The deal is available direct from Oculus, though it's also being offered at that price at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. Redeemable apps that come with the package include Luckey's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, Dragon Front, and Robo Recall.

This is not a giant discount by any stretch, though the Rift has only been hovering at this price point since October when Oculus permanently discounted the headset to $399.

"This new permanent price opens up PC VR to the widest audience yet. And more people in VR means more people to play, connect, and share with, whether you’re diving into groundbreaking new first-person shooters like Arktika.1 or exploring the depths of space in the award-winning Echo franchise," Oculus said at the time.

The high cost of entry has been a barrier to VR, especially when you factor in the need for a relatively high-end PC. However, that is starting to change with continued price cuts and periodic sales.

Here is a look at the minimum and recommended specs:

If you're looking to get into VR, the Rift is the headset we recommend. It's cheaper than HTC's Vive, which is on sale for $499 at the Microsoft Store (regularly priced at $599), and is getting an interesting update on the software side with Rift Core 2.0.

