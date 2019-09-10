Nvidia's 436.30 GPU driver is tuned for Gears 5, Modern Warfare, and Borderlands 3

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Gears 5 is now widely available (the standard edition released today) and our review is up, in case you haven't read it already (we also have an in-depth performance analysis). Right on cue, Nvidia has made available a new "Game Ready" GPU driver that brings performance optimizations Gears 5 and other games, to GeForce graphics card owners.

"Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including virtual reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia explains.

Nvidia's driver team focused on a handful of games with this driver release. In addition to Gears 5, the 436.30 driver package is tuned to deliver the best performance in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare open beta, Borderlands 3, The Surge 2, FIFA 20, and Code Vein.

That's six games in all, whereas Nvidia's Game Ready driver releases typically focus on 1-3 titles. In addition, Nvidia has validated several more "G-Sync Compatible" monitors. They include:

Acer VG252Q

Acer XV273 X

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q

Gigabyte FI27Q-P

LG 27GL650

LG 27GL63T

Nvidia's driver team stomped out a bunch of bugs as well. They include:

[Fortnite][CS:Go]: Eliminated cases of stutter when Ultra low latency mode was enabled.

[Forza Motorsport 6/7]: The game may crash during gameplay.

[World of Warcraft]: The game may flicker at the character-selection screen.

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M]: The GPU clock speed on some notebooks is stuck at the base clock speed and does not boost.

[GeForce RTX 20 series][Forza Horizon 4][Gears of War 4][Gears 5]: Colored corruption may appear on some surfaces throughout the game.

[Firefox][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled, flickering occurs with YouTube fullscreen video playback on FireFox when hovering over the timeline.

[Control][DirectX 12][Pascal GPUs]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when in-game software Ray Tracing is enabled.

You can grab the latest driver package through GeForce Experience, or download it from Nvidia to install it manually. Also check out our guide on how to update drivers.