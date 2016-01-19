Nine things I wish I'd known before starting Dragon's Dogma

About an hour into the game you'll create your "main pawn," a computer controlled character who fights alongside you for the entirety of your journey. While you might be tempted to spend all your time and money equipping yourself, investing in making your main pawn stronger is a much wiser idea. After all, they'll be the one guarding your back. Choosing a class that complements your own is a good place to start. If you're playing as a mage or strider, make your main pawn a fighter to help draw enemies away from you or vice versa.

When creating your pawn, you will also choose their inclination and personality, a series of meters that change according to several questions you'll be asked in the character creator. It's a hopelessly complicated system that governs how your pawn behaves in battle, but it also changes organically by your actions or with the help of special items and knowledge chairs, which are located at every major inn. Though you likely won't notice the impact these inclinations have right away, if your pawn is a fighter you might consider prioritizing Nexus so they protect the group. If they're a mage, Medicant will ensure that they keep the party healed (assuming you unlock their healing spells). If you're looking to craft the ultimate pawn, you can read more about inclinations and their nuances here.