Nier: Automata video showcases 28 minutes of 'Exploring Earth's Distant Future'

Square Enix has released a new Nier: Automata trailer that showcases nearly a half-hour of uninterrupted gameplay. The video focuses on the game's systems and RPG elements, including "immersive questlines, 17 different pod skills, the 'Plug-In Chip' system, and how players live and die as androids in this post-apocalyptic world."

A more detailed breakdown of what you're watching:

—As players immerse themselves in the desolate world, they can take on a variety of sub-quests from multiple Quest Hubs scattered throughout. Fishing Minigame—Players can catch a variety of fish through this mini-game to sell or gain temporary beneficial status effect.

There's still no official release date for the PC version of Nier: Automata. The "Arsenal of Elegant Destruction" trailer released last month indicated that it will be out on Steam on March 10, the same day it hits the PS4 in Europe, but that date was quickly removed and Square Enix has thus far not commented on it one way or the other. This trailer concludes by saying that it will be available on March 7, but only specifies the PS4 version. I've emailed Square Enix (again) about the PC release date, and will update if I receive a reply.