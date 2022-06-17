Marvel's next Midnight Sons comic looks a bit more like the Midnight Suns videogame

Audio player loading…

Midnight Suns is a tactics-RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis (who have called it "the complete opposite" of XCOM 2, I should note), which stars various Marvel superheroes alongside a player-made character called the Hunter. It was inspired by on-again off-again Marvel comic Midnight Sons, which began as a crossover of occult-themed superheroes. Some of the old lineup feature in the videogame, like Doctor Strange, Blade, and Ghost Rider, though the Firaxis version adds new blood and characters likely to be recognized by fans of the movies.

Marvel has announced the comic book will return this year (opens in new tab), renamed Midnight Suns like the game and with a lineup that includes a few characters added to the digital version's roster: Wolverine, Magik from The New Mutants, and Nico Minoru from Runaways. It'll also share Blade and an incarnation of Ghost Rider (the old Midnight Sons books had like three different Ghost Riders over the years, the current one is an Apache woman from the 19th century called Kushala), and add Zoe Laveau, a student of Doctor Strange from the series Strange Academy.

The Firaxis game pits the Midnight Suns against Lilith, Mother of Demons, who is out to summon an Elder God and bring on an apocalypse. Pretty classic stuff for the team. The comic's press release is more vague on details, saying, "A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of Midnight Suns to rise and tear @#$% up!"

The five-part miniseries is being written by Ethan Sacks, with art by Luigi Zagaria. Issue one comes out on September 14. The videogame is due on October 7 after being delayed from March, and will be coming to Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).