Popular

Mafia 2's system requirements aren't that fearsome

By

Want to play Mafia 2? According to the official site, you'll need a... not that powerful PC to run it. They are nowhere near as high-spec as you might expect. The Mafia 2 site lists the minimum specs as...

  • Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

  • Processor: Pentium D 3Ghz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ (Dual core) or higher

  • RAM: 1.5 GB

  • Video Card: nVidia GeForce 8600 / ATI HD2600 Pro or better

  • Hard Disc Space: 8 GB

  • Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

  • Peripherals: Keyboard and mouse or Windows compatible gamepad

while the recommended system requirements are...

  • Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

  • Processor: 2.4 GHz Quad Core processor

  • RAM: 2 GB

  • Video Card: nVidia GeForce 9800 GTX / ATI Radeon HD 3870 or better

  • Hard Disc: 10 GB

  • Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compliant card

  • Peripherals: Keyboard and mouse or Windows compatible gamepad

To use the PhysX tech, you'll need

  • Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7 Minimum Processor: 2.4 GHz Quad Core processor

  • Recommended Processor: 2.66 GHz Core i7-920 RAM: 2 GB

  • Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 (or better) for Graphics and a dedicated NVIDIA 9800GTX (or better) for PhysX

  • Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 (or better)

  • NVIDIA PhysX driver: 10.04.02_9.10.0522. Included and automatically installed with the game.

EDIT: Added PhysX requirements.

That seems well within the reach of most of our readers. Can you run it? And will you be playing it?

See comments