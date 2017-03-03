Here are the best Ryzen CPU prices right now

AMD's Ryzen 7 processors are here, and there are three options to choose from: the 1700, the 1700X, and the 1800X. If you're looking for a CPU upgrade, and you've decided on AMD, you'll need to know where to find the best prices. Below you'll find the cheapest Ryzen 7 processors available in the UK just after their launch. You'll have to wait a while for the amazing deals to surface, but if you simply need one right now, read on.

Right now you'll find the Ryzen 7 1700 for around the £320 mark at most retailers, but head on over to AWD-IT and you'll find one with AMD's new Wraith Spire CPU cooler included. Eight cores, 16 threads, and a 3.7 GHz clock speed, with the cooler bundled in will cost you £319.00.

As for the next step up, the Ryzen 7 1700X, most of the online stores are attempting to stay competitive around the £390 mark. There's only one left on Amazon at the moment, but more are on the way, and you'll also find them on eBuyer at the same price. AWD-IT will save you about a pound, with theirs costing £389. Laptops Direct has the cheapest overall at £387.97, but you don't get free delivery.

AMD's new flagship CPU, the Ryzen 7 1800X, is clocked all the way up at 4.0 GHz, but it will cost you a pretty penny. AWD-IT is your best bet again here, where you'll save £12 and find one for £488. Most other places are up around the £500 mark, while eBuyer will save you £10 with the price down at £489.96.

If you're on the fence about buying straight away, keep an eye on our Ryzen 7 review while we test and retest AMD's new CPUs.