Guild Wars 2 graphics settings walkthrough

Guild Wars 2 is pretty, everyone knows that. But it's also designed to scale down smoothly so that the game can run on lower-end machines as well. In this video, Gavin and Josh walk you through every graphics option available in the beta, and show you step-by-step how they effect the visual fidelity of the game in a variety of settings.

You can also watch this video on YouTube .

Update: A more detailed list of system specs for the machine running the game in this video below.

CPU: AMD Phenom II X6 1090T, 3.6GHz six-core

MOBO: ASUS Crosshair IV Formula

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Radeon HD 6970 2GB