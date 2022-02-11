Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 is almost upon us. With the inaugural season well into double digit weeks, it's only a matter of time before details of the new season emerge. As always, you can expect Epic to whip up a few significant gameplay changes, a new battle pass, and maybe even new map locations.

Chapter 3 got off to a banger of a start, finally adding in Spider-Man, a wealth of new gameplay mechanics like sliding and giant item-spewing dinosaurs, and a whole new map full of crazy weather effects. So season 2 has big shoes to fill.

Of course, you're probably just wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 starts. That's why we've scoured the internet for all the season 2 leaks, rumors, and official teasers. Below, you'll find a guide to everything we know (and everything we don't, which could fill a book), including season 2 start date, battle pass details, and more.

According to the info we can see in the season 1 battle pass page, Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 is expected to start on or around March 20. It's similarly worth noting that the 20th is a Sunday, so Epic may elect to start season 2 on a weekday after the 20th.

Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 leaks

Leaks have been a little spotty thus far, but reliable data miner HypeX has discovered a new tank vehicle codenamed "TreadVehicle" that we suspect will play a role in season 2. The vehicle can actually already be found at Logjam Lumberyard, but it's not driveable.

Last month, another data miner named Tabor Hill also posted a video detailing a suspected war between IO forces and the Seven.

“We’re going to be at, almost like a war with the IO people. The IO is coming back for revenge," they said. "We flipped the map, we made them mad, the beehive has been hit. They’re coming for revenge. So if they’re going to fight us and the Seven, they’re going to need some serious equipment, something like [the drill]."

HypeX similarly theorized that IO is drilling through the map to reach the side players and the Seven currently inhabit. They shared an image of five locations they suspect will turn into IO bases, preceded by earthquakes.

HypeX similarly theorized that IO is drilling through the map to reach the side players and the Seven currently inhabit. They shared an image of five locations they suspect will turn into IO bases, preceded by earthquakes.

On the gameplay front, it's possible that we'll see a tactical sprint mechanic get added, according to HypeX. A "clamber" mechanic is also supposedly on the docket, suggesting that players may be able to climb structures by hand. In my mind, that means something like Breath of the Wild's stamina-draining climb, or possibly a ledge grab ala first-person parkour games.

Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 battle pass

Unfortunately, battle pass details are typically some of the last to come to light, so there's nothing to share at the moment. Check back here later to see if anything's been leaked.

In the meantime, check out our Fortnite guides page for more info on the latest challenges and new skins.