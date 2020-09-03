Fall Guys is planning to add a huge spinning hammer called Big Yeetus

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has been posting non-stop about a new addition to the bumble royale called Big Yeetus. It's a spinning candy-cane cartoon hammer that will randomly appear to yeet players across the level. Yeet, for our older readers, is the opposite of yoink.

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you allWe're working on a little something that we have been calling...B I G Y E E T U SBig Yeetus will randomly appear in levels - to shake things upBig Yeetus is Chaotic NeutralBig Yeetus is not your friendBig Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qMSeptember 2, 2020

Though the truly exhausting Fall Guys Twitter continued tweeting about Big Yeetus for six hours straight, climaxing with a request directed at actor Norman Reedus to consider voicing the hammer ("It probably only says the word "YEET", but it's basically the main character in our video game"), Fall Guys development studio Mediatonic is playing it coy. "Following a deluge of media enquiries, we would like to confirm that we are not offering official press comment on the existence of this so-called 'Big Yeetus'", they say.

The all-conquering and unavoidable Fall Guys Twitter account recently used its powers for good, raising $1 million for Special Effect, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of gamers with disabilities.