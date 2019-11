EA have stated outright that the two-mission DLC pack 'Severed' for Dead Space 2 will not be available on PC.

In a simple statement to VG247 , EA said: “Dead Space 2: Severed will not be available on the PC”

The pack contains two missions where players take on the roles of the protagonists from Dead Space: Extraction, in a story that runs parallel to the Dead Space 2 narrative.

EA offered no explanation as to why the DLC would be console exclusive.