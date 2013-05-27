Crusader Kings 2 patch 1.10 prepares for The Old Gods

Crusader Kings 2's The Old Gods expansion launches tomorrow. In preparation, Paradox have deployed a huge patch list of tweaks, balance changes, fixes and new additions. And that means more funny-out-of-context patch notes. Last time, we got such gems as "tweaked deathdate of Mubashir, Duke of Mallorca, and made him eunuch." This time? Missing children restored, marriages fixed and inbreeding increased.

First though, the major changes:



Completely revised technology system

Revised buildings to fit the new tech system

Added a Raiding and Loot system

Revised the Religious Authority system, with Holy Sites for all religions

Major rivers, navigable by Norse Pagans

Norse pagans can prepare invasions

Pagans and Zoroastrians can take concubines

Multiplayer should now work between all three platforms (Windows, OSX and Linux)

Added new "The Mongols" bookmark set in 1220

Added the County and Duchy of Amalfi (merchant republic)

Added "Steppe" terrain

For the rest, head over to the full changelist forum thread , where the developers have also been answering questions about both the update and tomorrow's expansion.

As for the more ridiculous elements of Paradox's expanding medieval soap opera, here are some patch highlights:



Dead sons should no longer participate in Family Feuds

Character 455520 is no longer female

Fixes to the marriages of Frederick Barbarossa

Added the bastards of Henry Beauclerc

Added King John's missing children

Burgonde de Bachaumont is now properly female

Increased the chance of getting the inbred traits

That last one can probably be renamed "The Lannister Fix".

For more on The Old Gods, check out our in-depth Q&A from earlier this month.