These limited edition RTX 3060 OC cards may be super-cute, but are no way worth $839

These illustrative, pastel shroud designs for Colorful's new iGame Bilibili E-sports overclocked GeForce RTX 3060 models are totally lush. And being limited edition in a world where most any GPU is already in limited supply, makes these an extra hot commodity. But it's not just the winning aesthetic that'll make them so sought after. It's also a modder's dream.

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop: perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

The design comes from a partnership between Bilibili E-sports and Colorful's own iGame brand, which birthed this cute little twin-fanned masterpiece. The new design comes complete with advanced cooling that includes four 6mm, direct touch heat pipes, a nickel-plated copper base, and dual 90mm axial fans on opposing sides.

What's exciting for modders, however, is that this is the first card of its kind to include a magnetic backplate design for easy personalisation. No more conductive, double-sided tape needed for anyone who bags one of these babies then.

And this little monster comes sporting 3,584 CUDA cores, with a base clock of 1,777MHz and boosts of up to 1,822MHz.

If the numbers are correct, that would place its base clock speeds in line with the Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 3060's boost numbers, so this quirky OC model certainly has some power under all that illustrative, modular goodness.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Colorful)

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition (what a mouthful) measures 300mm x 134mm x 45mm, and comes with three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI port. All this starts at $839, putting it at around double the MSRP of MSI's GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus model.

That's already a lot for an RTX 3060, so who knows how much it'll end up going for on the resellers market.