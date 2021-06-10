Bloodhunt is a battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, and it's out this year

Revealed at the Summer Game Fest, Bloodhunt is a new battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Taking place on the streets of Prague, it'll let you combine guns with vampiric powers as you engage in big-scale scraps with other bloodsuckers.

This is the first game from Sharkmob, a new studio made up of former AAA developers based in Sweden. The studio has worked closely with the creators of the tabletop RPG to ensure it feels authentic.

In the trailer we see various breeds of vampire in battle, leaping across the rooftops, and using supernatural powers. The game will also feature ranged combat, and the usual battle royale thing of having a steadily shrinking play space.

Keep your eyes on PC Gamer for a more thorough look at the game very soon, but until then, enjoy the trailer. Troubled RPG Bloodlines 2 is a ways off, but this is set for release later this year, with a closed beta in July. So you won't have to wait long to hang out in the world of The Masquerade.