Blizzard explains why Diablo 1 isn't being remade as a standalone game

There were lots of rumors about Diablo flying around in the lead up to BlizzCon this year, and we sort of ended up getting a combination of a couple of them. Blizzard is in fact remaking Diablo 1, but only as an event within Diablo 3. I sat down with Diablo 3 game designer Travis Day and production director John Lagrave to talk about recreating an iconic game, how similar (or different) it is, and why they didn't just sell it as a standalone remake. Watch the video above to hear what they had to say.