AMD’s newest GPU driver is optimized for Battlefield 5, Fallout 76, and Hitman 2

AMD released a new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 GPU driver package, and with it comes the promise of chunky performance gains in Battlefield 5 for both Radeon RX Vega 64 and Radeon RX 580 graphics cards.

Battlefield 5 launched a day early on Origin Access to Premier members, who gained access to the game yesterday instead of waiting until today. Barring any further surprises, anyone who preordered the Deluxe version will get to play Battlefield 5 starting November 15, followed by a November 20 launch for everyone else.

In the meantime, both Nvidia and AMD have updated drivers available that promise to wring the most performance possible when playing the game. According to AMD, its 18.11.1 driver release bumps performance by up to 8 percent on the Radeon RX Vega 64 at 1920x1080, and up to 9 percent on the Radeon RX 580 at the same resolution, compared to the previous 18.10.2 driver release.

In addition to focusing on Battlefield 5, the new driver is optimized for Hitman 2 and Fallout 76. AMD didn't provide any performance claims for the latter, but said Hitman 2 should run up to 3 percent faster on the Radeon RX 580 at 1920x1080.

There are a few fixed issues too:

When using Radeon Overlay on system configurations with the latest Windows 10 October 2018 Update some users may experience intermittent instability or game crashes.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins may experience an application crash while launching or playing the game in Windows 7.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus may experience corruption when viewing lava or water.

Strange Brigade may experience intermittent application crashes when using DirectX 12 API.

As far as we know, Microsoft still has not begun pushing out the October 2018 update for Windows 10 after previously yanking it offline. However, if you managed to install the update when it was first made available and are experiencing any weirdness when using the Radeon Overlay, this driver release could be the salve you've looking for.

Follow this link to grab AMD's newest driver.