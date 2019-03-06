AMD's latest GPU driver is optimized for Devil May Cry 5, fixes a mouse lag issue

Devil May Cry 5 is one of the best brawlers on PC and is set to release on this Friday, March 8. Leading up to the launch, AMD has released a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition driver (19.3.1) that aims to get the most performance possible when playing the game, assuming you own a Radeon graphics card.

According to AMD, Radeon RX Vega 64 owners can expect on average up to a 4 percent performance bump in Devil May Cry 5, presumably compared to the previous 19.2.3 driver release. We have not tested this claim ourselves, nor has AMD provided any other performance expectations.

Aside from being optimized for the upcoming brawler, the latest driver addresses a handful of issues, including one related to mouse lag on multi-monitor setups. From the release notes:

Radeon WattMan settings changes may intermittently not apply on AMD Radeon VII.

Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.

ACER KG251Q display may experience a black screen when connected via DisplayPort and enabled at 240HZ.

Video playback may become green or experience corruption when dragging the Movies and TV application to an HDR enabled display.

There are still some annoying known issues that AMD is working to resolve, a couple of which relate to its recently launched Radeon VII in conjunction with WattMan. They include:

Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.

Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

Modifying memory clocks on Radeon VII in Radeon Wattman may intermittently result in memory clocks becoming locked at 800Mhz.

Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.

Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Some Mobile or Hybrid Graphics system configurations may intermittently experience green flicker when moving the mouse over YouTube videos in Chrome web browser.

In a semi-related note, the Radeon VII is currently in stock on AMD's website for $699. It comes with AMD's Raise the Game Fully Loaded rewards bundle, which consists of download codes for Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, and The Division 2. We also recently updated our best gaming mouse roundup if you want to try a pointer with the game.

Elsewhere, the Radeon VII is still not widely available. A search on Newegg only yields two listings at the time of this writing, those being an Asrock Phantom Gaming X and MSI Radeon VII cards, both of which are out of stock. When we checked yesterday, Newegg only displayed PowerColor's model. You can still find links to other product listings that do not show up in search (see here), but none are in stock at the moment.

Prior to the Radeon VII launching, it was rumored that the card would be in short supply. AMD scoffed at the rumor, saying it would have enough inventory to meet demand.

"While we don't report on production numbers externally, we will have product available via AIB [add-in-board] partners and AMD.com at launch of February 7, and we expect Radeon VII supply to meet demand from gamers," AMD said in a statement.

Of course, we have no idea what the actual demand is, so AMD was not necessarily wrong.