6 games from NIS America coming to PC this year

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

NIS America announced six games coming to PC at its recent San Francisco press event. Among them are the next games in the Ys and Cladun series, in addition to Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness, both New Tokyo Legacy games, and something called Tokyo Tattoo Girls.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is the first game in the series to come westward in eight years, and it'll feature dual audio English and Japanese, as well as in-game text in both English and French. It continues the adventures of the red-haired swordsman Adol, as he tries to uncover the mystery behind a mystical maiden named Dana. It releases this fall.

Tokyo Tattoo Girls was also announced, and surprise: it takes place in Tokyo. After a series of devastating events, the city has been divided into 23 different wards, each of them ruled by a group known as "Kumi"—all of these groups form together to make the "Union." The goal of the game is to defeat all 23 groups and escape Tokyo, with help from a companion who you'll upgrade and make more powerful through the application of tattoos. It's also set for release this fall.

Release dates for the following games were also revealed, and you can check out their Steam pages by clicking the links below.

We will keep you updated as more is revealed about Ys VIII and Tokyo Tattoo Girls, including their release dates.

I wasn't exactly sitting on the edge of my seat, waiting for these games to come to the West, but it makes me glad to see it happen. More Japanese games coming this way is only a good thing, and Ys VIII actually looks pretty awesome. I'll definitely check it out when it releases.