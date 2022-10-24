Today's Wordle 492 answer and hint: Monday, October 24

Audio player loading…

You'll find fresh clues, handy hints, and even the answer to the October 24 (492) Wordle on this very page, alongside a range of general tips and links to further guides. Everything here has been made to make your daily puzzling go exactly the way you want it to, offering as much or as little help as you want to receive.

I had a nice and easy ride today; just the thing to get a chilly Monday morning off to a good start. The right letters kept popping up, the wrong ones were deconfirmed early on—what else was going to happen other than a quick win?

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Monday, October 24

Today's answer is used to most commonly describe a mistake the person in question is to blame for, but it can also refer to a flaw or problem in a design or system. It is also called out by the umpire in tennis matches when a player loses their serve.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 492 answer?

Not sure? No problem. The answer to the October 24 (492) Wordle is FAULT.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 23: MUMMY

MUMMY October 22: SPIEL

SPIEL October 21: GROVE

GROVE October 20: DENIM

DENIM October 19: QUIRK

QUIRK October 18: EXIST

EXIST October 17: STEIN

STEIN October 16: SPADE

SPADE October 15: CATCH

CATCH October 14: FLOOR

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.