This stylish set of Harman Kardon speakers is $60 off for Black Friday

I've used a set of SoundSticks for ages and love them. The vertically-aligned speaker arrays don't take up too much desk space, and the 20-watt subwoofer can pump out a ton of bass. And for Black Friday, they're currently just $139.36 at Walmart when they usually go for $200.

For a higher-end option, the Klipsch R-51PM Bluetooth Speakers are down to $421.54 on Amazon, but Harman Kardon's SoundSticks provide a stylish middle-ground between high-end PC speakers and cheapo sets that won't come close to doing your games and music justice.

If I needed to buy a new speaker set today, this is the one I'd choose. I don't have to, though, because my SoundSticks have followed me through three moves over five or so years and still work great.

The Bluetooth-enabled version is also discounted on Walmart, down to $169.77, but at the time of writing there's only one left.

You can also find the SoundSticks III at Amazon, but the discount isn't quite as good. The same goes for the wireless version, which is $242.99 on Amazon. But if you don't care about connecting to them with your phone, there's no need to spend extra on the Bluetooth set, and I'd recommend going with the Walmart deal on the wired version.

