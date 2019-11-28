This CPU deal gets you an AMD Ryzen 2700 and The Outer Worlds or Borderlands 3 for $140

If you're building yourself a new PC, make sure that a new CPU is on your list of desired Black Friday PC gaming deals. The processor is the brain of your build, so us we've used ours to scour the internet for the best discounts you can find. Speaking of, the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 is being bundled with a free game and three months of Xbox Game Pass for only $130.

The reduction on the list price is $160 (53%), but it's been a while since we've seen this mid-range card from the red team retail for as much as $299.99; we've seen the Ryzen 2700 hover around the $150 range in the past month. However, the option of adding either The Outer Worlds or Borderlands 3 to one of the best CPUs for mid-range builds certainly sweetens the pot.

The CPU itself comes unlocked out the box and is packing the Wraith LED cooler—it's a solid stock AMD heatsink, but you'll want one of our choice of the best CPU coolers if you're serious about overclocking. The chip itself is great value for most tasks you throw at it, and even more so with some extra dollars shaved off.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | $139.99 ($160 off list)

If you compare our Borderlands 3 review with our The Outer Worlds review, it's clear that we recommend Obsidian's interstellar RPG over Gearbox's highly-anticipated threequel, but to get a strong CPU with the choice of two popular 2019 games and three months of Xbox Game Pass is a steal, either way.