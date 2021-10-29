This Alienware PC has an Intel 11th Gen CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,899 right now

We may be on the cusp of the Black Friday silly season, but that hasn't stopped Dell from slashing the price of one of the best gaming PCs you can buy. The Intel-powered Aurora R12 has been a mainstay of our best gaming PC guide for a long time and right now you can save $239 on its normal price.

You're still looking at a sizable pile of cash at $1,899, but that does net you the kind of gaming PC that dreams are made of. You know, the kind that actually has a graphics card in it. In fact, it has one of the best discrete graphics cards around, namely the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. Perfect for playing at 1080p, 1440p, and even capable of some 4K gaming with a little massaging of the settings.

This is a powerful machine that will handle 1440p gaming easily at the top settings and even cope with 4K in plenty of games.

The Aurora R12 is also home to Intel's most recent desktop CPU, the 11th generation Rocket Lake Core i7 11700F. Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake chips are on the way very soon, but this is still a great eight-core, 16-thread processor for gaming and more serious exploits.

The rest of the specification is pretty much what you'd want from a new PC in 2021. You're looking at 16GB of DDR4, a 256GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB hard drive for your games. A 1TB NVMe SSD as the boot drive would have been preferable for this sort of money, but that's an easy upgrade down the road if you fancy it.

Upgrading this machine isn't too much of a problem either, as the Legend chassis opens easily and there's plenty of room around the core components. You also get to play with the lighting on the front bezel to make the standout machine really shine.

The Alienware Aurora R12 ships with Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 11. Meaning your machine is bang up to date and ready for all the goodness that Microsoft promises for the future of gaming, such as AutoHDR and DirectStorage.