The best XLR microphone for streamers is at its best price ever for Black Friday

The Shure MV7 podcast mic is great for content creators who want a clear-sounding XLR mic without spending the kind of money that high-end microphones often go for. Our colleagues at MusicRadar scored this model 5 out of 5, calling it a "superb dual-use mic ideal for streamers, podcasts, music, and more."

The Shure MV7 is currently on sale for $175 this Black Friday—that's $75 off its normal price, and an incredible deal considering the quality. The only caveat is that you'll have to buy the silver version, as the black one is on a more modest $30 discount.

Not only are you getting a versatile mic here, but it also comes with its own software to help monitor your voice, adjust EQ, and add a limiter to make sure you're not clipping, which is always useful. As much as we all love a good hype session on stream, it's best not to harm the viewers while getting excited.

We're pretty familiar with the MV7, because we also reviewed it back in 2020. And would you look at that: it's still our top recommendation for the best microphone for streamers.

Here's a few useful bits of information if you're trying to decide if it's the right mic for you: it can use a micro-USB type-B input or the XLR input, providing you with options and adaptability. It has a touch panel to navigate gain, volume, mic muting and headphone mix. There's no mic stand accompanying this mic, if that's important for you. Have a boom arm at the ready or purchase one to go with it (Shure sells those, too, if you want to stick to the same brand).

The Shure MV7 comes in a few colors, including black and silver. The limited-edition green and red variants are also on sale for $269, dropping from their original $299.