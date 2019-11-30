The 9 best Black Friday deals still available

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Black Friday deals aren't just contained to Friday anymore—in fact, they started last Friday—but as stocks run low and retailers strive to out-do each other, it is one of the best days of the year to catch a good deal on PC gaming hardware. Cyber Monday will bring a whole new round of deals, but for now, these are the best PC gaming deals that Black Friday (still) has to offer.

We've gone for an assortment of products here, with the best laptop, desktop, graphics card, SSD, monitor, headset, keyboard, and mouse deals we could find. If you're thinking of building a new PC, we've also put together low-end and high-end builds using just Black Friday deals . You can get a pretty decent PC for around $500 today, and for just over $1,000, you can build a powerful system with an RTX 2070 Super.

In choosing our favorites so far, we've considered a few factors. First of all, is this a product we truly recommend? There are lots of deals on 1080p 60Hz displays out there if you're on a tight budget, but we think it's worth stepping up to a 1440p 144Hz display, even if you don't have the PC to hit that yet (you might upgrade in the future). And two, is this really a deal? It's easy to say that a $1,000 laptop is $3,000, and then "discount" it to $1,000, but that's not really a deal. We've checked the price histories on all of these products to ensure their Black Friday prices are truly a good discount over their usual going price.

The deals are far from over, and we'll continue spotting the best of the best throughout the weekend, Cyber Monday, and into next week.

iBuyPower Gaming Desktop | RTX 2080 Super | $1499 (save $300)

Best Buy has a killer RTX 2080 Super pre-built with all of the fixings needed to run the latest ray-tracing games. It also includes a Core i7-9700K CPU, 16GB RAM, a 480GB SSD and 1TB HDD, and a keyboard and mouse. You couldn't build this PC for less money.View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Windforce OC | $289.99 (save $40)

The RTX 2060 is the cheapest entry point into ray tracing, with performance otherwise similar to a GTX 1080. Now priced at under $300, this is the cheapest we've seen on a 2060 card. It's about twice as fast as a GTX 970, if you're still hanging on to one of those.View Deal

Samsung 27" 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor | $259.99 (Save $40)

This is an excellent display that ticks all the right boxes. High resolution, high refresh rate, and a VA panel so colors and viewing angles are good. It also has FreeSync support on AMD GPUs, though it's not officially G-Sync compatible. It typically sells for $300 or more.View Deal

Adata Ultima SU800 2TB | SATA | $150 (Save $60)

With games now routinely hitting 100GB or more in size, a 2TB SSD is the perfect remedy. SATA drives are still plenty fast for gaming as well. Make sure to use code BF20 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

Razer Deathadder Elite | $29.99 (save $40)

The Razer Deathadder Elite is one of our favorite rodents, and it's now at the lowest price we've ever seen. It's $10 less than the previous low. Just buy it, now. You won't regret it.View Deal

Logitech G910 Orion Spark | $89.99 | Was $179.99

Logitech Romer-G switches are some of the best mechanical switches around, and this keyboard includes dedicated media controls and five macro keys. It periodically hits $90, like now, which is a great bargain for a high-end gaming plank.View Deal

We're collecting all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals from across the web, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs. Stay tuned to PC Gamer throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

