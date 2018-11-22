Some of our favorite Logitech peripherals are up to 50% off right now

When Black Friday rolls around, Logitech is one of the gaming peripheral companies that really slash their prices. This year is no exception as you can now find Logitech gear for up to 50% off at Best Buy.
Check out some of the deals below:
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum | 12,000 DPI | $69.99 (Save $45)
Our favorite wireless gaming mouse and all-around best high-end gaming mouse, period, thanks to a great sensor and amazing-feeling click. This is the lowest price we've seen, down from its MSRP of $150 and typical Amazon price of $115. You can get it from Best Buy for only $69.99.
Logitech G403 | 12,000 DPI | $34.99 (Save $35)
The G403 brings Logitech's premium design and build quality to a simple no-frills mouse design. It features a high-end optical sensor and a removable 10g weight module. Buy at Best Buy.
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | 12,000 DPI | $34.99 (Save $45)
Logitech's most popular gaming mouse, with removable weights, a reliably great sensor and the best metal scroll wheel in the business. It's a heavy palm grip mouse, and more comfortable than its angular design might look. Buy at Best Buy.
Logitech G Pro | 12,000 DPI | $29.99 (Save $40)
Logitech's no-nonsense, ambidextrously shaped G Pro has a great 12,000 DPI sensor and a simple lightweight shape designed in tandem with professional gamers. There's a pricier version with a newer sensor, but you'd likely never notice the difference. This one's a real steal at the price. Buy at Best Buy.
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury | 4,000 DPI | $19.99 (Save $40)
The G402 is one of Logitech's budget gaming mice. It doesn't have the best sensor, but it's a solid 4,000 dpi optical sensor with just the right amount of buttons for most games. Buy at Best Buy.
Logitech G910 Orion Spark | Romer-G | $89.99 (Save $25)
Logitech's homegrown Romer-G mechanical switch has its own unique feel, a bit softer and subtler than Cherry switches. If that sounds appealing, and you want a keyboard with keycaps that are sloped to keep your fingers in place, this is a good board. Buy at Best Buy.
Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Headset | $99.99 (save $100)
This high-end Logitech headset has 7.1 Dolby Surround sound, up to 12 hours of battery life, customizable RGB lighting, and more. Buy at Best Buy.
Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset | $69.99 (save $50)
The Logitech G633 and its wireless counterpart, the G933 are the company's high-end gaming headsets. They feature 7.1 surround sound and RGB lighting. Buy at Best Buy.
Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Gaming Headset | $29.99 (save $50)
One of the cheaper surround sound headsets you can get this Black Friday, the Logitech G430 is just $30 at Best Buy.
Logitech G230 Stereo Gaming Headset | $24.99 (save $35)
If you're looking for a budget option, this headset won't give you any fancy features, but it'll save you lots of money to spend elsewhere. Buy at Best Buy.
If Logitech isn't your first choice for gaming peripherals, don't worry. Black Friday is always a great time to upgrade your battlestation and there's always great deals to be had from nearly all manufacturers. You can find our hubs for the best peripheral deals in 2018 below:
Black Friday gaming headset deals
Black Friday gaming mouse deals
Black Friday gaming keyboard deals
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.