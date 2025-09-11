Microsoft's big Windows 11 25H2 update is now available to download but in terms of new features it's a total nothing burger

Microsoft's major annual update for Windows is out. Give it up for Windows 11 25H2, which is now available to download for members of the Windows Insider program "in advance of broader availability planned for the second half of 2025."

Unfortunately, while these kinds of major updates for Windows can often see the release of interesting new features, that's not the case with 25H2. Indeed, Microsoft has confirmed that it won't actually bring any unique features at all. Any features that roll out to 25H2 will also be available for the current 24H2 build of Windows.

However, there is at least one upside to that. 25H2 is built on what Microsoft calls the Windows shared servicing branch. That means that it can be installed via the normal Windows Update latest cumulative updates (LCUs).

So, it can be downloaded and installed in the background with its various component parts disabled, until the entirely of 25H2 has been acquired. At that point, all it takes is a simple reboot to enable the full update.

However, you can also download the full 7 GB install ISO if that's how you prefer to roll. But, again, right now you'll need to be a Windows Insider member to access the preview ISO.

The close relationship between 24H2 and 25H2 means that there shouldn't be any compatibility issues, either. "Windows 11, version 24H2 and version 25H2 share the same source code, with only the additional features turned on. Therefore, there should be no impact on compatibility between the two," Microsoft says.

All of that sounds welcome given the problems we all had with the Windows 11 24H2 update, including Auto HDR game crashes, audio device woes and bouts on in-game stuttering. If you can believe it, 24H2 actually went on to be the "most reliable version of Windows yet" according to Microsoft.

Whatever, the lack of obvious newness in 25H2 doesn't mean no new features are coming to Windows. Among other things, a tweaked Start Menu with a customisable layout is in the works. Windows 11 is also getting some enhancements to its gaming prowess, including optimisations for handheld gaming that will arrive with the ROG Xbox Ally X.

Better support for handheld gaming are among new features coming to Windows 11 generally, but not specifically to the 25H2 update. (Image credit: Future)

But, actually, what is new with this latest update? Well, if you didn't have the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” box ticked in Windows Update, then installing 25H2 will mean those extras will now be turned on.

That includes the added Mobile Section in the Start menu for closer smartphone integration, the Blue Screen of Death being replaced by the Black Screen of Death, Press to Talk for the Copilot+ AI assistant and more.

The release of 25H2 also reboots the 24-month support clock for Home and Pro editions of Windows. Oh, and the PowerShell 2.0 and the Windows Management Instrumentation command-line features have been removed. And that, folks, is your lot. As major Windows updates go, then, 25H2 is about as big a nothing burger as they get.