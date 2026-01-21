While most PC users are content with just one or two displays, some folks like to have a whole lot more than that, and certain workloads can even demand it. Navigating across all that real estate with your mouse can be somewhat cumbersome, but Microsoft has a little bit of a helping hand for you in its latest PowerToys tool.

It's not the biggest addition in PowerToys 0.97, but Cursor Wrap might just be mana from heaven for some PC enthusiasts. As the name suggests, activating this tool essentially links the edges of multiple displays together, so as you pop off the edge of one monitor, the mouse cursor should seamlessly appear on the opposing edge of the next display.

I know Windows already does this when you have, say, two monitors, but when you have something like two rows of three displays, stacked on top of each other, it actually does a poor job of moving the cursor around. This is especially true if you have the desktop expanded across the whole caboodle.

With Cursor Wrap, that's no longer an issue, and you'll find that your mouse can now zip vertically through displays with ease. It does the same thing even if you only have one screen, linking the opposing edges into a unified line. Move your cursor up through the top of the screen, and it'll instantly pop onto the very bottom.

Now, I should imagine a fair number of you are thinking 'Eww, no thank you', and I must confess that I have the same feelings about this. I like my edges hard and solid, ta muchly. But what's unpleasant for one user can be a delight for someone else, and at least you have the option to test it out.

The main feature of the new PowerToys update is the increased control you have over the colour palette for Windows' GUI. Tired of the boring default options? Fancy having the Start Menu in vivid vomit green? Grab PowerToys 0.97 and tweak away until your eyes spin like they're using Cursor Wrap.

PowerToys is a great little set of tools and features, and I'm often puzzled as to why Microsoft just doesn't have it permanently integrated into Windows. If you're a casual PC user, you wouldn't need to use them, but if you want more control over your operating system, it seems a bit silly that you need to download an extra bit of software to do that.