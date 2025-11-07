Steam's wider store pages are now live, and Valve says it tested them on 'a tiny old iPod' to make sure they'd still work on narrower screens

"Things get pretty small" if you try to browse Steam on an iPod, but your PC monitor can probably handle the new 1,200 pixel page width.

Steam has increased the width of its product pages from 940 pixels to 1,200 pixels. It's a change that would go unremarked on for most other online stores, but this is Steam, the place we've been buying PC games since the 2000s, and Valve, a company from which we've come to expect things like 750-word blog posts about page width. (Even though it will also kick off public testing of a whole new videogame without acknowledging its existence.)

The great Steam enwidening came to the Steam beta client in August (you can opt into beta updates in the "Interface" tab of the Steam settings), and has now rolled out to everyone. As one effect, the screenshots on Steam store pages can now be displayed at a higher resolution, and there are new theater and full-screen browsing modes for images and trailers.

Tyler Wilde
