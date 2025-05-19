On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ May 17

Developer:‌ Galla

Kulebra is a gorgeous puzzle-centric adventure game set in a Latin American inspired afterlife. The protagonist is some kind of snake skeleton, but they're a nice snake skeleton who has taken it upon themselves to help the inhabits of Limbo come to terms with their post-life existence. This can be tricky because in Limbo time loops, so every day its inhabitants must learn everything anew, except for the things that prove memorable on a heart- and soul level. This is effective a modern take on the point 'n' click adventure, with lavish Paper Mario-inspired cut-out art and some amusing time mechanics reminiscent of Majora's Mask.

The Precinct

The Precinct | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ May 14

Developer:‌ Fallen Tree Games Ltd

From the creators of American Fugitive comes this hard-boiled cop drama set in a fictional 1980s American city. The topdown point of view may be reminiscent of (a much more graphically advanced) OG Grand Theft Auto, but The Precinct has some interesting cop sim aspects that maybe brings it closer to This Is The Police. Yes, there are "intense car and helicopter chases" and tactical shootouts, but you'll also be on the look out for "parking infractions", and when things get hectic it's better to call in your cop colleagues rather than try to solve (or shoot) the problem alone. It looks ambitious, and early user reviews are glowing.

Neon Hearts City

Neon Hearts City Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ May 14

Developers:‌ Cosmic Void



I know I mustn't be alone in feeling fed up with cyberpunk, but pixel art cyberpunk is another matter entirely. Neon Hearts City is a retro-styled point 'n' click adventure following the travails of a private investigator on the hunt for a missing person. Somehow this simple set up is complicated by the plight of androids, a floating prison island, and a mysterious tower in the ocean. I'm sure it all comes together, as Cosmic Void adventures normally do, but whether it does or not, gosh, do those pixels sing.

The Slormancer

The Slormancer - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ May 14

Developer:‌ Slormite Studios

This pixel ARPG has been in early access since 2021 and apparently, now in 1.0 four years later, it's something loot grind fiends are going to want to check out. In fact, reading about the various skill trees and levelling systems makes me a bit dizzy: all active abilities have skill trees, there are over 150 elemental skills and passives, and Legendary items have "more than 200 unique affixes", among other things. Someone in the comments describes it as "the Disgaea of the ARPG genre" which sounds pretty intimidating to me. There are three main classes (a knight, huntress or mage), dungeon crawling aplenty, and—probably most excitingly for me—it's entirely single player, so it's definitely balanced for lone warriors.

Manivore

MANIVORE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ May 13

Developer:‌ FarkasInteractive

As usual, there were a lot of new horror games on Steam this week (including the brilliant Labyrinth of the Demon King) but Manivore manages to stand out among them. Why? Look at the guy in the thumbnail above: he's creepy AF. And in this first-person affair you'll be investigating his diabolically evil crimes. Oh, and you only have a camera, which makes a dim kind of sense because you're an investigator but also: I'm not going near that guy without at least a broom. Features puzzles, lots of tense stealth, and—if you're really unlucky—cannibalism.