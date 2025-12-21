On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Mon Bazou

Release:‌ December 19

Developer:‌ Santa Goat

Mon Bazou is a car-centric life sim that has amassed a sizeable cult following since its early access launch in 2021. Now in 1.0, this "game about selling maple syrup to soup up your trashy car for street racing" (in Jonathan Bolding's words) is ripe for rediscovery. Despite the deliberately antiquated 3D graphics and zany presentation, Mon Bazou has a lot to offer genuine car lovers: upgrading your shit box into a road warrior requires carefully reconstructing every element of the vehicle, and once you've knocked it into shape there's plenty of places to test its mettle, whether on a drag strip or oval circuit. It's sitting on over 10,000 "overwhelmingly positive" reviews, so it's doing something right.

Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy

Release:‌ December 17

Developer:‌ AtomTeam

The studio behind Fallout-inspired Atom RPG has decided to give fantasy a shot with Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy, which spent a year in early access before hitting 1.0 last week. It's heavily inspired by the old Infinity Engine CRPGs like Baldur's Gate and Planescape Torment, which isn't hard to see based on the trailer above. Happily, both real-time with pause and turned-based combat is supported, and it comes with controller support right out of the gate (hello, new Steam Deck RPG). I have had Atom RPG in my Steam library for nearly eight years (!) and still haven't played it, but boy, am I mighty tempted by this.

Bottle Can Float

Release:‌ December 17

Developers:‌ Kayla.Z



This is a game about putting a bottle, can or paper boat in a stream and watching as the current takes control. You can either do absolutely nothing—ie, just watch your vessel travel through pleasant environs—or trigger small changes in the flow of the river in order to make stuff happen. Along the way, the river will pass through idyllic landscapes—towns, valleys, forests—and through crowds of harmless wildlife. And that's basically it! For the right player, in the right mood, it will probably hit the spot.

BioMenace Remastered

Release:‌ December 19

Developer:‌ Rigel Gameworks

BioMenace isn't the Apogee platformer I would have chosen for a remaster (Cosmo, anyone?) but I'm still happy to see this pop up. BioMenace sticks pretty closely to the template followed by Duke Nukem and its sequel: it's a shooter platformer with lavish '80s action inspired pixel art and a hero called Snake. The original was pretty hard, but this remaster includes an easy mode, as well as other nice additions like mid-level saves, improved collision detection, a level editor, controller support, and the ability to switch between the original and remastered graphics. For those who played the original to completion, there's a new 15+ level episode here to draw you back in.

Execute

Release:‌ December 16

Developer:‌ Payne Robinson

Usually idle games are about getting as many cookies as possible, or extracting resources. Sometimes they're just about having a bongo cat on your desktop. But Execute is an idle game about killing everyone in the world. You start with a guillotine before moving onto more effective methods of murder, like nuclear warfare. Once everyone's dead—possibly including even yourself?—the game is won. If the suffocating whimsy of most idle games is appalling to you, perhaps this over-correction will please.