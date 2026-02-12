Microsoft lawyers had to consult with representatives of The Fonz to get a Weezer music video on the Windows 95 install CD
AYYY!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Longtime Microsoft insider Raymond Chen has returned with another cracking anecdote from the days of Windows 95. His latest blog post concerns the fun freebies packaged alongside the OS to showcase Windows 95's multimedia capabilities—turns out, Weezer's Buddy Holly music video presented a tricky rights situation before it was cleared for inclusion.
For those not old and wizened like me, Weezer's Buddy Holly music video is a loving homage to Happy Days, an American sitcom steeped in 50's nostalgia which ran from 1974 to 1984. Clips from the show are interspersed and cleverly blended with more contemporaneous footage of the band performing in their sweet little cardigans.
It's a neat effect for sure, but it meant that Microsoft didn't just have to get the rights to just the song audio. The company also had to seek the permission of every on-screen Happy Days actor before they could legally redistribute the music video—including, most prominently, Henry Winkler of Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli fame.
Raymond Chen writes, "The lawyer responsible for securing the rights to the video [...] thoroughly enjoyed the assignment. I don’t know whether he got to talk to the actors directly, or only to their agents, but I can imagine it being an interesting experience trying to find Henry Winkler’s telephone number (or his agent’s telephone number) with a chance of talking to The Fonz himself."
Conversely, it was easy enough to clear the song itself for redistribution—though it was Weezer's label, Geffen Records, that provided permission rather than the musicians themselves, causing at least a little consternation at the time.
Longtime Weezer collaborator Karl Koch told Magnet magazine back in 2014, "Nobody in the band even had a computer at that [time] so we had no idea how big a deal that was" (via Genius and Phawker).
Drummer Pat Wilson also reflected, "I was furious because at the time I was like, ‘How are they allowed to do this without our permission?’ Turns out it was one of the greatest things that could have happened to us. Can you imagine that happening today? It’s like, there’s one video on YouTube, and it’s your video.”
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
It was hardly the only time Microsoft leveraged popular music; The Rolling Stones' Start Me Up memorably scores some of Windows 95's earliest ads (and you can read about how Microsoft scored those song rights in this blog post by former senior vice president Brad Chase).
Given the highs and low-lows of Windows 11, perhaps Microsoft will be inclined to find another killer theme song for the next version of their OS before long. Considering that last year Microsoft's Windows and devices boss Pavan Davuluri pitched an all-seeing, voice-controlled chatbot that gives you productivity 'superpowers', I'm personally not in a rush to see Windows 12.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.