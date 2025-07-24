'We should change the name' Trump says of artificial intelligence: 'I actually mean that, I don't like anything that's artificial'

President Trump spoke at the Washington DC AI Summit yesterday on a variety of topics, including, of course, artificial intelligence itself. The president was effusive with praise for AI and AI companies during his speech, but it appears there's one sticking point he simply can't let go: He doesn't like the name.

"Around the globe, everyone is talking about artificial intelligence... artificial, I can't stand it" said Trump, throwing his arms up in apparent frustration.

"I don't even like the name. I don't like anything that's artificial, so could we straighten that out, please? We should change the name. I actually mean that."

"I don't like the name artificial anything. Because it's not artificial. It's genius. It's pure genius."

The President neglected to come up with any alternatives, but luckily a few already exist. Artificial intelligence can also be referred to as machine learning, neural networks, thinking computers, or alternative-to-humans-that-also-scares-the-crap-out-of-them. Okay, I made the last one up.

Trump's comments on disliking "anything artificial" may come as a surprise for those familiar with his previous administration's policies on genetically modified crops, wherein he signed an executive order to scale back regulation on GMOs.

But hey, I'm just splitting hairs. Artificial intelligence (or just AI) is a term that's bandied around far too often these days in my opinion, and has found itself attached to products with dubious AI features, like a pillow that rolls your head around when you snore.

Presumably, Trump won't be a fan of artificial general intelligence either, although the much-mooted eventual arrival of "superintelligence" might be more up his street. He was the first US president to attend the Super Bowl earlier this year and had nothing to say on the name, so I'm presuming he's a fan.

So, what should we call artificial intelligence if the leader of the world's biggest superpower thinks it sticks in the throat? Answers on the back of a postcard, please.