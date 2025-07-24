'We should change the name' Trump says of artificial intelligence: 'I actually mean that, I don't like anything that's artificial'
'So could we straighten that out, please? It's not artificial, it's genius.'
President Trump spoke at the Washington DC AI Summit yesterday on a variety of topics, including, of course, artificial intelligence itself. The president was effusive with praise for AI and AI companies during his speech, but it appears there's one sticking point he simply can't let go: He doesn't like the name.
"Around the globe, everyone is talking about artificial intelligence... artificial, I can't stand it" said Trump, throwing his arms up in apparent frustration.
"I don't even like the name. I don't like anything that's artificial, so could we straighten that out, please? We should change the name. I actually mean that."
"I don't like the name artificial anything. Because it's not artificial. It's genius. It's pure genius."
The President neglected to come up with any alternatives, but luckily a few already exist. Artificial intelligence can also be referred to as machine learning, neural networks, thinking computers, or alternative-to-humans-that-also-scares-the-crap-out-of-them. Okay, I made the last one up.
Trump's comments on disliking "anything artificial" may come as a surprise for those familiar with his previous administration's policies on genetically modified crops, wherein he signed an executive order to scale back regulation on GMOs.
But hey, I'm just splitting hairs. Artificial intelligence (or just AI) is a term that's bandied around far too often these days in my opinion, and has found itself attached to products with dubious AI features, like a pillow that rolls your head around when you snore.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Presumably, Trump won't be a fan of artificial general intelligence either, although the much-mooted eventual arrival of "superintelligence" might be more up his street. He was the first US president to attend the Super Bowl earlier this year and had nothing to say on the name, so I'm presuming he's a fan.
So, what should we call artificial intelligence if the leader of the world's biggest superpower thinks it sticks in the throat? Answers on the back of a postcard, please.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.