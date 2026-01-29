The AI money merry-go-round shows no sign of stopping as Meta, OpenAI, Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft linked to deals worth nearly $200 billion

News
By published

More money than you can possibly imagine.

OpenAI logo on some cash.
(Image credit: Phil Ashley)

A hundred billion here, a hundred billion there. Pretty soon, you're talking about real money. Today, we have staggering but somehow unsurprising news of money approaching a total of $200 billion being pumped into AI and involving all the usual suspects: Meta, OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon.

First up is a report that Meta is planning to double its spending on AI this year to $135 billion. Let's just repeat that figure. $135 billion. It's an incredible amount of money. It's frankly incredible that Meta has that kind of money to spend speculatively on something that, currently, isn't proving lucrative for anyone apart from the people selling the picks and axes to help you search for the money.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang handing Elon Musk the first DGX Spark mini supercomputer unit at SpaceX facility.

Who's paying whom? (Image credit: Nvidia)

Inevitably, much of this is all very circular. How will OpenAI spend the $60 billion? Surely much of it will go on Nvidia GPUs. But there is also talk that these deals could involve an expansion of OpenAI's existing cloud server rental deal with Amazon and likewise, enterprise sales of ChatGPT services back to Amazon, presumably with those services quite possibly running on Amazon servers. Which could contain Nvidia GPUs. And, well, you get the idea.

Notably, Sir Not Appearing in this roll call of AI money monsters is Google. That, at least to some extent, feels like a separate AI empire, most recently in possible collaboration with Apple, with the latter now rumoured to have struck up a deal to sort out its lagging Siri digital assistant courtesy of Google's AI power.

In the meantime, it's unclear that anyone is currently or has any realistic imminent expectation to make real money at scale out of actual AI services, as opposed to making money out of tooling up to provide AI services.

So, it seems like we'll have to wait a while longer for the AI money merry-go-round to take a few more turns before somebody starts making some cash or the whole thing simply seizes up.

Asus RX 9070 Prime graphics card
Best graphics card 2026

1. Best overall: AMD Radeon RX 9070

2. Best value: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB

3. Best budget: Intel Arc B570

4. Best mid-range: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

5. Best high-end: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090


👉Check out our full graphics card guide👈

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.