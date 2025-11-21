Nvidia reminds us it's not a gaming company anymore, but 'an AI data center infrastructure company'

A recent financial call from Nvidia shared all sorts of roaring successes for the tech giant, including an eye-watering $57 billion in revenues during the third quarter of 2025. Nvidia's huge role in the AI boom (or bubble, cough) went a long way in getting it there, and it seems the company's public-facing identity is shifting in response.

As reported by Dexerto, the statement from the earnings call said Nvidia has "evolved over the past twenty-five years from a gaming GPU company to now an AI data center infrastructure company." The Nvidia Newsroom X account shared a longer quote from CEO Jensen Huang, where he said "We've entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast—with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries."

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on record Q3 FY26 results. pic.twitter.com/aq5ACwLTXQNovember 19, 2025

It seems clear that Huang is merely projecting the confidence that got AI to this point in the first place. I don't know what the practical future of AI is, but it's already gone a huge distance on lofty promises and an insistence that this is the future, whether we like it or not.

That's even proven true in the gaming space, where industry bigwigs frequently tout the technology's potential and AI is becoming increasingly hard to avoid: An estimated 87% of game developers now use it in some capacity. The big shiny numbers in this financial call will only assuage fears of a bubble burst in the short term, so there's no pressure to distance oneself from the tech despite any controversy.

Besides, Huang has long favored language like this when talking about Nvidia's trajectory. He's been saying the company is more than the sum of its GPUs since at least 2019, when as reported by PCGamesN he said it was no longer just a GPU company, but had grown into a "datacenter computing company,".